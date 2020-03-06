WATCH | Inside Free State's isolation site for potentially positive Covid-19 patients

As rumours spread regarding Thaba 'Nchu in the Free State as the site for quarantine of South Africans repatriated from Wuhan – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, News24 toured Bloemfontein's Pelonomi Hospital – the province's isolation spot.

News24 understands that government has already inspected Black Mountain Reserve, but according Popo Maja, spokesperson for the Department of Health, 83 other sites in South Africa have also been inspected and no final decision has been made on the location for quarantine.

Sources have told News24 that staff at Black Mountain Hotel have been informed that quarantine is a possibility and have been given the option of taking paid leave during this time.



Another source told News24 the military visited the hotel last week, but has not been back since. For now, it is business as usual at Black Mountain Hotel.