 

WATCH | Inside Free State's isolation site for potentially positive Covid-19 patients

2020-03-06 10:18

As rumours spread regarding Thaba 'Nchu in the Free State as the site for quarantine of South Africans repatriated from Wuhan – the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, News24 toured Bloemfontein's Pelonomi Hospital – the province's isolation spot.

News24 understands that government has already inspected Black Mountain Reserve, but according Popo Maja, spokesperson for the Department of Health, 83 other sites in South Africa have also been inspected and no final decision has been made on the location for quarantine.

Sources have told News24 that staff at Black Mountain Hotel have been informed that quarantine is a possibility and have been given the option of taking paid leave during this time.

Another source told News24 the military visited the hotel last week, but has not been back since. For now, it is business as usual at Black Mountain Hotel.

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dettol, garlic and fake cases in North West, Cape: Debunking the hoaxes, lies around coronavirus

11 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Coronavirus update: China's ambassador to SA briefs media on latest developments
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:16 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 11:05 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Two people win R220 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-05 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 