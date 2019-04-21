WATCH: Inside the ruined Durban church where 13 people died

Dozens of people spent hours pacing the ruined interior of a church after its roof collapsed during mass, leaving 13 people dead in Durban.



Twelve women and one boy were killed, while at least 16 were injured during the accident that happened late on Thursday when a brick wall under a makeshift roof collapsed during a service at a Pentecostal church, a converted hangar, in the town of Ndlangubo, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal.



"The congregants were sleeping in the building after the church service ended just after 22:00," said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. "There was heavy wind and rain and the walls collapsed."



"There was no (mobile phone) network so I just ran to the police station and called the police, they responded very quickly and they helped us," Pastor PY Sibiya told AFP.

Zwelihle Dhlamini, who lost a colleague in the tragedy, told AFP of his shock.

"Right now, I cannot believe what has happened. I still have not recovered from the shock and neither have are our colleagues. They are still calling me, they are still sending messages as if something is going to change."

Police have meanwhile launched an investigation while other congregations joined authorities in passing on condolences.

