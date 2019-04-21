 

WATCH: Inside the ruined Durban church where 13 people died

2019-04-21 07:03

Dozens of people spent hours pacing the ruined interior of a church after its roof collapsed during mass, leaving 13 people dead in Durban.

Twelve women and one boy were killed, while at least 16 were injured during the accident that happened late on Thursday when a brick wall under a makeshift roof collapsed during a service at a Pentecostal church, a converted hangar, in the town of Ndlangubo, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The congregants were sleeping in the building after the church service ended just after 22:00," said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. "There was heavy wind and rain and the walls collapsed."

"There was no (mobile phone) network so I just ran to the police station and called the police, they responded very quickly and they helped us," Pastor PY Sibiya told AFP.

Zwelihle Dhlamini, who lost a colleague in the tragedy, told AFP of his shock.

"Right now, I cannot believe what has happened. I still have not recovered from the shock and neither have are our colleagues. They are still calling me, they are still sending messages as if something is going to change."

Police have meanwhile launched an investigation while other congregations joined authorities in passing on condolences.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cheap imported butter is undercutting local brands – here's how the market is changing

2019-04-20 22:34

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky trio win Daily Lotto jackpot of R380 000 2019-04-20 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 