 

WATCH | Inside the Western Cape's first 'field hospital' to battle Covid-19

2020-04-03 06:22

Murray Williams

Visitors pointed towards the Western Cape's first 'field hospital' to battle Covid-19 At Tygerberg Hospital in Belville, Cape Town. (Murray Williams, News24)

Visitors pointed towards the Western Cape's first 'field hospital' to battle Covid-19 At Tygerberg Hospital in Belville, Cape Town. (Murray Williams, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH | Cape Town homeless community speaks about life under lockdown without access to water

2020-04-02 14:11

A homeless community living in tents on the side of the road in Observatory is struggling to survive during the 21-day lockdown in the country.WATCH

The first emergency "field hospital" in the Western Cape has been inspected by Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo - in preparation for any "surge" of cases of  Covid-19.

The temporary facility has been erected at Tygerberg Hospital, Cape Town, and comprises high-quality, weather-proof marquee-type structures, complete with floors, lighting and access control.

Mbombo said this was the first of 17 "Triage and Testing" centres across the Western Cape, where potential patients could be assessed. 

If necessary, it could be converted into a full-scale field hospital, with up to 50 temporary beds.

WATCH | Refugees evicted from Methodist Church, relocated to marquee

Tygerberg Hospital's head of General Internal Medicine, Dr Neshaad Schrueder, said of the hospital's experience the crisis thus far: "We initially saw cases coming from Port Health Authority (at the Cape Town harbour), and that was 37 cases between 28 January and 12 March. 

"From 13 March, after we had seen our first cases in South Africa, and the awareness around the disease had increased, to date we have screened 2 194 patients.

"We then tested 367 patients, admitted 17 (Covid-19-positive) patients to ward, and two to ICU." 

Watch the video for an exclusive News24 walkthrough.


Read more on:    cape town  |  health  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Do you want a swab with that? Drive-through coronavirus testing site opens in Cape Town

2020-04-03 06:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Ministers to update media on relaxed lockdown regulations
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 08:01 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 05:56 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Daily Lotto draw 2020-04-02 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Imports Controller

Cape Town
Professional Career Services
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Software Engineer

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R720 000.00 - R960 000.00 Per Year

Architect

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 