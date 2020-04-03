WATCH | Inside the Western Cape's first 'field hospital' to battle Covid-19

A homeless community living in tents on the side of the road in Observatory is struggling to survive during the 21-day lockdown in the country. WATCH

Visitors pointed towards the Western Cape's first 'field hospital' to battle Covid-19 At Tygerberg Hospital in Belville, Cape Town. (Murray Williams, News24)

The first emergency "field hospital" in the Western Cape has been inspected by Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo - in preparation for any "surge" of cases of Covid-19.

The temporary facility has been erected at Tygerberg Hospital, Cape Town, and comprises high-quality, weather-proof marquee-type structures, complete with floors, lighting and access control.

Mbombo said this was the first of 17 "Triage and Testing" centres across the Western Cape, where potential patients could be assessed.

If necessary, it could be converted into a full-scale field hospital, with up to 50 temporary beds.

Tygerberg Hospital's head of General Internal Medicine, Dr Neshaad Schrueder, said of the hospital's experience the crisis thus far: "We initially saw cases coming from Port Health Authority (at the Cape Town harbour), and that was 37 cases between 28 January and 12 March.

"From 13 March, after we had seen our first cases in South Africa, and the awareness around the disease had increased, to date we have screened 2 194 patients.

"We then tested 367 patients, admitted 17 (Covid-19-positive) patients to ward, and two to ICU."

