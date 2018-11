The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating a case of police brutality after a Pretoria West woman was pulled by her hair and violently shoved into a police van.

In a video of the incident which occurred two weeks ago, two female police officers can be seen arresting a woman.

While one of the officers struggles to open the police vehicle's door, the other restrains the woman by grabbing her ponytail. Once the door is opened, the woman is pushed into the van.

At the beginning of the video, one of the police officers can be heard telling the woman that "it doesn't mean you can call me a f***king racist".

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed the incident and said that a case of police brutality was being investigated.

Dlamini said the reason for the woman's arrest was also a subject of investigation.

"It is important for the police to uphold the human rights of the communities they operate within and not use unnecessary force where it is unwarranted," said Dlamini in a statement.

"Police officers should be protectors of the community and not its abusers."