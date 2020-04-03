WATCH | Is this the fittest man in SA during Covid-19 lockdown?

Meet Bongile Yabo.



He is aged 50 but runs like the wind. It's his job.

While exercise junkies across South Africa are pacing up and down their yards like caged animals because of a 21-day lockdown, Yabo runs freely - and is getting fitter by the day.

Yabo is an employee of Waste-Mart, the contracted rubbish collection service in suburbs and towns across the country.

This super-fit team member's singular task is their front runner. He sprints ahead of the waste removal truck, always a block ahead, on their carefully mapped routes. And he prepares each black wheelie bin by safely wiping down its handles - ready for his colleagues to grab, race to the truck, tip and return.

Sprint, wipe, sprint, wipe - for up to six hours on a single shift.

His team members told News24 they respect and applaud him.

Yabo is a father of three children, aged 24, 19 and 12, back home in Khayelitsha.

His passion is soccer and he usually plays number nine or 10. There are no games now but he's happy to be keeping his body in peak physical condition during the novel coronavirus crisis.

"I don't know how far I run each day. I just run..." he told News24.

One resident quipped Yabo may have the best job in South Africa right now.