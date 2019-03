DA leader Mmusi Maimane has responded to a viral clip of him muddling his numbers while campaigning in a unique way – he participated in a social media challenge while giving factual information at the same time.

Maimane first posted the video on his Twitter account, writing: "It's actually 4 out 10 South Africans who cannot find a job. Let's bring a job in every home."

This, after some people on social media suggested that Maimane try the trending #WooliesWaterChallenge to correct his blunder after mistakenly saying that "44 out of 10" South Africans don't have jobs.

The DA leader took his mistake and advice from social media in good spirit, saving face while showing the country that he is also a good sport.

In case you missed it, a Twitter user uploaded his original trip up:

Social media users have commended Maimane for his 'exquisite comeback'.

Brilliant comeback ?? — #JusticeForGuguNcube (@Sithembiso_Lin) March 14, 2019

Ai baba. I don’t like your party and you but this is a brilliant response. I salute ???? — Kusile People (@Aikhona2019) March 14, 2019

This is legit the best comeback?? — Caleb Kay???? (@calebleumkay) March 14, 2019

This is good....instead of shrinking back and try to correct yourself and ugh...the cringe from that ....Kudos to this kind of response — Unathi Gxarisa (@uni23r) March 14, 2019

