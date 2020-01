A a supercell storm ripped through Mpumalanga between Ermelo and Piet Retief on Friday. (Storm Report SA/Charlene Janssens-Kotze)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed that what looks like a supercell storm ripped through Mpumalanga between Ermelo and Piet Retief on Friday.

"There is some indication that it was a supercell storm... there are characteristics that it might have been a tornado," Bipuo Tawana for SAWS told News24.

According to Storm Report who posted the video, "the tornado looks like it was a multi-vortex tornado".

WATCH the video.