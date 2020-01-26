WATCH | 'It's good to be back in the country'- Shiraaz Mohamed thanks SA for supporting him while he was in captivity

Shiraaz Mohamed says it is good to be back home. (File, Son)

South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has spoken for the first time since returning home and has thanked South Africans for supporting him and his family while he was in captivity in Syria for almost three years.

Mohamed returned to the country in early January. He had been away from home since January 2017, after being kidnapped while covering the war in Syria.

In a recorded video, Mohamed and his mother Shireen thanked everyone, including the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who assisted the family to ensure the photojournalist's safe release.

"Too many people to thank. Too many names to mention. From my side, I thank everyone [who] stood with my family. Everyone [who] assisted in trying to ensure my release... It's good to be back in the country. It's good to be back with my family," Mohamed said.

Mohamed asked for time to "gain strength, adding that he would soon announce when a media briefing would be held.



For almost three years, his family appealed to the public for help to raise funds to secure his freedom.