A student from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) had the crowd on its feet as she whipped out her best moves while receiving her degree this week.

Even the academic staff on stage had their mouths agape, and applauded as Zandile Shange made her way to be capped on Monday afternoon.

"I was nervous, and while I was standing in the queue to get capped at the graduation ceremony, I was prepping myself because of how nervous I was," Shange told News24 after her moment in the spotlight.

'It was just too much'

Recalling the reaction from the audience, she said everyone was screaming. "My older sister even took off her weave and threw it at me," Shange says with a chuckle. "It was just too much."

Shange, a BA Social Sciences graduate from the UKZN's Howard College campus had the packed room of parents, friends, university staff and fellow graduates on their feet as she performed a traditional Zulu dance on her way to being capped.

Shange, who turned 21 last month, said she was passionate about the dance.

'I’m a proud Zulu'

"It’s who I am. I’m a proud Zulu, a proud African, and the dance, which I am passionate about, is part of who I am."

Her video isn’t the only one trending on social media, with a video of mothers screaming clan names and ululating also doing the rounds.



Shange said is now doing her honours in Industrial Psychology (she majored in Industrial Psychology and General Psychology).

"Thereafter, I’ll apply to do my Masters, which I will do part-time as I will be looking for a job to help support my family."

