WATCH: 'It's really me!' Zuma tells Twitter he's still 'learning about the sphithiphithi of social media'

With over 80 000 followers and counting, nine likes and seven tweets, including two videos under his belt, former president Jacob Zuma has assured South Africans they will soon become familiar with his new social-media self.



"You will get used to me," declared Zuma in his second video posted onto his Twitter account on Saturday.



"I am part of the people and I must be with them and I must be in the conversation to correct things; to also respond to things that need responding too," he declares in the video titled: "I am still learning about the sphithiphithi of social media".



Loosely translated, 'sphithiphithi' means 'madness'.



Zuma explains that he is making this sequel to his first mini-movie in order to confirm that the Twitter account really belongs to him: "It is real and I am sure it is going to take time for people to get used to me being part of the conversation of the social media.

"I know that of course some people are using some fake accounts on my name but now it's me; I am here and of course with time people will realise that I am engaging on the matters that have been there.

"I have not been engaging for a long time and i just thought it was high time, I do so," Zuma, dressed in a cream-coloured shirt and seated on a gold damask designer chair, tells the camera.

Zuma ends the video by repeating: "It’s me!" holding both his two hands up to emphasise the point.



Earlier, Zuma also tweeted how he wished people could "see the gratitude I’m feeling because of the many who stood & still stand by me".



He also declared that while he has "always overcome difficulties", the truth is it "was never me".

Instead, "it was ur support lifting & pushing me. I look forward to learning, educating & discovering new conversations on twitter. Inde! (sic)" he espouses.



Zuma sends a shout-out to EFF leader Julius Malema in one reply and also responds to the ANC's welcoming of him to Twitter.



"Thank you for following me in my decision to become part of this. Our organisation is the reason why we have free speech in South Africa and I am very happy we’ll be walking together in this conversation with the people," he asserts to his party.



In his first video uploaded on Friday, Zuma declared that he had decided to "move with times" and join various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Zuma's second tweet contains a reference to a bank account number, said to be used to raise funds for his legal fees, which Zuma claims is false.

On Thursday, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that Zuma would be personally liable for his legal fees.



For some supporters, Zuma foray into social media seemed a dream come true:



Nathi Zungu extolled: "He's still my president, the guy I voted for….." while Theresa LR Rossouw reassures him that his technical prowess will improve, suggesting: "We all learn Baba! Soon our beloved Msholozi you will be a pro!" followed by sunglasses and then hearts in her eyes emoji.



Babes weh BLF tweeted: "You are just loveable tata!!!” adding two red hearts and a crying face to her public proclamation.



Mthoko Cele suggested he is still doubtful with regard to the authenticity of the account, requesting: "Can you sing for us, then we'll believe it is ur acount. (sic)" while Grace suggested: "To prove that it’s you, someone said, pse read out loud R245 679 345. 59 (sic).



Zuma's detractors, however, had no interest in his jovial comments: "Tsek, you corrupt, lying thief. You sold this country out to a bunch of foreigners. You belong in prison," tweeted Alastair McAlpine.



Jeanne Fleming queried with a smiling emoji: "Is he trying to be our friend so that he doesn't have to pay back the money?"