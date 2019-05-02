 

WATCH: 'It's rubbish!' Man destroys DStv dish in support of 'Uncle' Steve Hofmeyr and Afrikaans

2019-05-02 09:22

Riaan Grobler

A screenshot of a man destroying a DStv satellite dish.

A screenshot of a man destroying a DStv satellite dish. (YouTube)

A video of a man destroying a DStv satellite dish in support of controversial singer Steve Hofmeyr and Afrikaans has been doing the rounds on Facebook. 

In the video, a man seemingly instructs his son, who is on the roof of their home, to cut town the dish. 

"Is it loose, Boetman?" he asks. "Throw it down, it's rubbish!" he says. 

The younger man then throws the satellite dish on to the ground below. 

'I choose Afrikaans'

"To the trash can with you!" the other man then says. "It's either you, or Afrikaans. I choose Afrikaans."

In the background, a young boy is heard asking: "Is it broken?"

"It is broken, my son. I don't choose him above Afrikaans. I'm done with MultiChoice. Done!"

The younger man then proceeds to knock the dish with a sledgehammer. 

"Hit it!" the older man encourages him. "Afrikaans is better than this thing. Now fold it up neatly and throw it in the trash. We'll put it in the road for the people who collect scrap metal."

"Why are you breaking it?" the young boy enquires. 

"Because, my bull, they [MultiChoice] have decided they don't like Uncle Steve [Hofmeyr] and Afrikaans. I don't like spending money on them. You see? If they want to destroy our country and our language, then we won't continue to pay," the man tells the boy as the older son continues to bend the dish.  

The video started doing the rounds following an instruction by 2019 kykNET Ghoema Music Awards sponsor MultiChoice to drop a song by Hofmeyr from its nominee list earlier this month. 

Die Land (The Land), featuring Hofmeyr, Bok van Blerk, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Jay, and Touch of Class, was nominated in the Best Music Video category.

MultiChoice, in a letter to the Ghoemas, said it would cut ties with the award show if it didn't remove the song due to Hofmeyr's involvement, Channel24 reported.

READ MORE: Ghoema drama: Afrikaans artists threaten to boycott music awards as MultiChoice takes a stand against Steve Hofmeyr

Cutting all ties

In addition, MultiChoice announced on Tuesday that the pay-TV company would in future actively avoid airing any content in which Hofmeyr, 54, might appear in future, including the broadcast of any library material that features him.

Channel24 broke the news that, in future, MultiChoice's DStv service won't give Hofmeyr any public exposure through airtime, or further opportunities for him to earn money for any of his possible future work or any past material he appears in, by no longer providing a platform for it to be broadcast.

After the organisers of the Ghoemas pulled the nomination of Die Land music video, Joe Heshu, MultiChoice's group executive for corporate affairs, in a statement said: "We are committed to the building of a non-racial society and strongly condemn any acts of discrimination".

ALSO READ: 'MultiChoice Group will in future not carry content that includes Steve Hofmeyr on any of its platforms'

MultiChoice's decision came hot on the heels of MTN, Toyota and Media24 withdrawing their support of Afrikaans Is Groot, a money-spinning mega-concert where Hofmeyr also performs annually.

Hofmeyr has been under fire for his racist comments, aggression, apartheid nostalgia and association with separatist organisations and right-wingers. 

Supporters of Hofmeyr have been up in arms following the move, with many threatening to boycott MultiChoice. 

Hofmeyr himself tweeted: "Malema's number one pimp @MultiChoiceGRP needed air-time. So they took my mine. I get it[sic]."


