 

WATCH: Jiving Ramaphosa gets down to Tshikona at Loftus

2019-05-25 17:24

Sesona Ngqakamba

Jubilant South Africans at the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Supplied)

A jovial newly inaugurated President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the fields to join the Tshikona Tsha Tshilungwi Traditional Dancers following his inauguration proceedings at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. 

The VhaVenda dance is performed on important occasions of the culture. For the first time it was performed at a Presidential Inauguration in South Africa after Ramaphosa delivered his speech.

Thousands who had descended to witness the inaugural, got to see Ramaphosa showcasing his moves along with his people, with a smile on his face. 

It was an auspicious event at Pretoria's biggest stadium with a battalion of soldiers from the South African Defence Force, SA Navy, and SA Military Health Service parading to salute Ramaphosa. The SA Air force also showcased its air formations. 

