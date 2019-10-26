 

WATCH | JMPD officer wrestled to ground as bystanders watch

2019-10-26 10:09

Nicole McCain

A JMPD officer was caught on camera struggling with a motorist.

A JMPD officer was caught on camera struggling with a motorist. (Screenshot/@Abramjee on Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has spoken out against an apparent attack on one of its members, following the release of a video of man wrestling a JMPD officer to the ground.

The video, shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter on Friday, shows a man and a JMPD officer involved in an altercation in front of a stationary taxi, alongside a road. The two men struggle before the officer is pushed to the ground. Bystanders are seen filming the men struggling and expressing shock, but no one intervenes.

The officer's firearm remains in his holster during the footage.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says the department was aware of the video, but has no information on when, where or why the incident took place and no complainant has come forward.

This video comes after a female JMPD officer was attacked during an operation at the Pan Africa shopping centre in Alexandra, while officers were enforcing City by-laws for illegal street trading.She sustained injuries to her face and body after an angry crowd of people attacked her outside the mall in Johannesburg.

WATCH | Angry mob attacks female metro cops outside Joburg mall

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the crowd of people shouting at the officers on duty. A scuffle later ensued. In the video, a man could be seen trying to punch an officer in the face. Shortly after, another man slapped a different officer as she tried to break up the scuffle.

Two men were later arrested.Minnaar added that both events were isolated incidents and did not represent a trend of attacks on JMPD officers.

"Any attack on a JMPD officer, or any officer in uniform, will be viewed in a serious light. Anyone who attacks an officer will be arrested and will face the full might of the law," he says.

Read more on:    jmpd  |  johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

On a roll: Two arrested for allegedly stealing more than 3 000 rolls of toilet paper in Durban

2019-10-26 08:24

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Activist groups picket outside Gupta compound on Diwali eve
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rooiels 19:12 PM
Road name: R44 Both Ways

Both Ways
Cape Town 18:11 PM
Road name: WET WEATHER

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four lucky winners on Friday 2019-10-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 