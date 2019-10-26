WATCH | JMPD officer wrestled to ground as bystanders watch

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has spoken out against an apparent attack on one of its members, following the release of a video of man wrestling a JMPD officer to the ground.

The video, shared by Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter on Friday, shows a man and a JMPD officer involved in an altercation in front of a stationary taxi, alongside a road. The two men struggle before the officer is pushed to the ground. Bystanders are seen filming the men struggling and expressing shock, but no one intervenes.

The officer's firearm remains in his holster during the footage.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says the department was aware of the video, but has no information on when, where or why the incident took place and no complainant has come forward.

This video comes after a female JMPD officer was attacked during an operation at the Pan Africa shopping centre in Alexandra, while officers were enforcing City by-laws for illegal street trading.She sustained injuries to her face and body after an angry crowd of people attacked her outside the mall in Johannesburg.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed the crowd of people shouting at the officers on duty. A scuffle later ensued. In the video, a man could be seen trying to punch an officer in the face. Shortly after, another man slapped a different officer as she tried to break up the scuffle.

Two men were later arrested.Minnaar added that both events were isolated incidents and did not represent a trend of attacks on JMPD officers.

"Any attack on a JMPD officer, or any officer in uniform, will be viewed in a serious light. Anyone who attacks an officer will be arrested and will face the full might of the law," he says.