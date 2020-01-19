WATCH | 'Joburg' speedster cruises highway at more than 300km/h

A video of a driver apparently clocking over 300km/h on a public highway had social media abuzz on Sunday.

The vehicle's speedometer increases from the 200km/h range and nudges over 300km/h in the video which was filmed at night from inside the vehicle.

Activist Yusuf Abramjee shared it, stating that it may be on the N1 South in the Midrand area, although the signage is not clear due to the speed.

The purple glow of overhead toll gantries is visible.



Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar examined the video but the location was not clear.

"If the motorist was speeding in the Johannesburg area, there is a possibility that they will receive a notice through the post, because speed cameras are operated on different roads on a 24-hour basis," said Minnaar.

"If they fail to appear in court, then a warrant of arrest will be authorised by such court."

The Instagram hashtag "#300kph" features a number of drivers apparently pushing the speed limit in their vehicles.