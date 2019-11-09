 

WATCH: #KFCProposal couple has a ball at the Soweto derby

2019-11-09 22:48

Azarrah Karrim

Bhut' Hector and his bride-to-be, Nonhlanhla. (KFC)

The KFC couple, South Africa's favourite newly-weds-to-be, has been spotted enjoying their weekend at the Soweto derby on Saturday.

Bhut' Hector and his soon-to-be wife, Nonhlanhla, were captured dancing together while watching Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The couple, who are Chiefs supporters, had more reason to smile as their team edged out their rivals 3-2. 

The couple found a place in the hearts of many South Africans when a video of Bhut' Hector taking a knee to propose to Nonhlanhla in a KFC in the Vaal went viral.

KFC called on South Africans to help them find the couple.

Soon after, companies pledged their services to the couple, including Kulula, Standard Bank, Audi, Coca-Cola and Woolworths, to name a few.

Celebrity personalities Zakes Bantwini, DJ Fresh and Donald and DJ PH offered their services for the much-anticipated wedding.

According to the Sowetan, the couple has thanked South Africans for their love and support but said they would like their privacy for the time-being.

