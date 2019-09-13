WATCH | 'Khwezi! Khwezi!': ANCWL's Bathabile Dlamini heckled at #ShutDownSandton protest

ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini at the #ShutDownSandton protests in Johannesburg. (Image via Twitter/Silindelo Masikane)

ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini faced a hostile crowd on Friday morning as she and league members arrived at the #ShutDownSandton protest march at the JSE in Johannesburg.

Protesters heckled Dlamini and league members chanting, "Khwezi! Khwezi!"

Khwezi, whose real name was Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, in 2005 accused former president Jacob Zuma of raping her. Zuma was eventually acquitted. Kuzwayo passed away in 2016.

Dlamini was initially whisked away as protesters got agitated by her presence, but apparently returned later when they calmed down, according to News24's reporter on the scene.

In a video posted on Twitter, Dlamini seems unperturbed by the heckling. A man asks her: "Do you feel welcome by the protesters here?" She responds by waving the camera away.

Crowds have been gathering since 03:00 on Friday at the JSE in Sandton, to protest against gender-based violence.

This follows the release of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) crime statistics on Thursday, which revealed that 2 771 women were murdered in the past fiscal year – a decrease of 5.4%, but still a significant number.

In addition, 36 597 sexual offences against women were reported in the same period. Gender-based violence has been in the spotlight over the past few weeks, following the brutal murders of several women, which sparked the #AmINext movement that also saw women outing alleged sexual offenders.

Around 10 000 people are expected to protest at the JSE on Friday.

The protest action has been organised by 72 organisations who say they have had enough. Footage on eNCA showed a large number of spirited protesters turning up in large numbers with the message: "Hands off our womxn".