Together again after being missing for 10 years: Koda the husky’s happy reunion

He loves being petted and cuddled and enjoys his doggie treats.

And now, after spending 10 years on the streets, he’s finally sleeping in his own doggie bed again.

Koda the husky went missing from his owners' home in Vredekloof, Cape Town when he was two years old.

Koda's human mom, Chantelle Slabbert, says they didn't know if he'd ran away or if he was stolen.

"It’s fantastic to have him back," she said.

"At first he was quite reserved but eventually he became his old self again."

Before his disappearance Koda had been micro-chipped and it's thanks to the coded microchip that the beloved pooch has been returned to his rightful owners.

The code on the microchip is registered on the manufacturer's database and when a stray pet is brought to a vet or shelter, a scanner is used to determine if the animal is chipped.

If it is, the microchip register is consulted and the code is used to find the owner.

Through this process the Cape of Good Hope SPCA called Slabbert three weeks ago to tell her they'd found Koda.

"At first I thought it was a fundraising call. I couldn't believe it."

Slabbert said Koda was very skinny when he was found.

"Huskies usually weigh about 22 or 23kg, but Koda weighed just 18kg."

But before he could go home, Koda was tested to check that he hadn't become aggressive. He was also given a medical check-up.

The husky didn't immediately recognise Slabbert and her mother, Mari, because his sight had been affected. But the moment he smelled them, he showered them with doggie kisses.

"He's very social and a real attention-seeker," said Slabbert.

"He hates being alone in the backyard and he constantly wants to be around people."

Koda now lives with Mari because Slabbert has moved into her own apartment that doesn't allow pets. But she visits him often.

Slabbert has created an Instagram account for Koda called Koda the Travelling Husky.

She's hoping that anyone who came across Koda in the 10 years that he was missing will contact them with information as to where he was.

She's also encouraging the public to contact the SPCA whenever they come across a lost pet.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter