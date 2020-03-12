WATCH | KZN social development dept vehicles torched in Ladysmith

Several vehicles belonging to the Department of Social Development have been torched. (Screen grab)





Several vehicles belonging to the Department of Social Development have been torched at the uThukela district offices in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, where service delivery protests have intensified.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, the vehicles were set on fire around 23:30 on Wednesday.



A case of malicious damage to property has since been opened.

On Thursday, Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the "acts of organised criminals".

She said the department had received a report and had seen pictures of its six burnt vehicles.



"We are shocked at this despicable act of vandalism which is totally abhorrent, destructive and beyond any justification whatsoever. The burning of the department vehicles parked in the office last night is going to hamper service delivery to the poor."

Call for arrests

Khoza said the vehicles were an important tool used "to quickly respond and provide services to our needy communities".

She called on law enforcement agencies to ensure those responsible "for this act of thuggery are immediately brought to book and face the weight of the law".

"The torching of our vehicles is another form of threatening employees who have suffered a lot of hijackings in the past. The law must take its course wherever and whenever our properties are under threat."

Ladysmith has been under lockdown for the past few weeks as residents embarked on protests calling for Alfred Duma Municipality Mayor Vincent Madlala to step down, News24 reported.



Despite interventions by Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli - who met with stakeholders - there has been little progress in bringing the service delivery protests to an end.



The protests have been largely led by Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation, a civic group that alleges Madlala is involved in corrupt activities, that he is linked to killings in the community, and that he is central to the feud between the Klip River Taxi Association and the Sizwe Taxi Association.

Madlala is yet to speak out on the allegations, but News24 reported that municipal spokesperson Siya Maphalala said he was concerned by the violence.