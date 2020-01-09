WATCH | 'Landspout tornado' spotted in New Hanover, KZN

A "landspout" tornado was spotted in New Hanover, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday afternoon.

In a video posted on social media, the tornado is seen blowing through the area in the distance.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed that the area had experienced a tornado, but said it was not a result of severe thunderstorms.

SAWS forecaster Wayne Venter explained that landspout tornadoes were very weak and did not cause a lot of damage.

"They do not occur as a result of severe thunderstorms and usually last between 20 and 30 minutes," Venter added.

"You can get a landspout from any thunderstorm."

This is at least the third tornado to hit KwaZulu-Natal since November 2019. However, Venter said this was not uncommon.

In November 2019, two torndos hit KZN, the first wreaking havoc in eMpolweni, New Hanover and the second in Bergville a day later, both in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, Mpumalanga experienced a tornado between Ermelo and Piet Retief, which SAWS said looked like a supercell storm.

SAWS established that the tornado measured EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, and lasted about 40 minutes, destroying seven house in it's trail.

These areas were referred to as a "Tornado Alley", Venter said, adding that with the advancement of social media, they were being seen more often.