 

WATCH | 'Landspout tornado' spotted in New Hanover, KZN

2020-01-09 14:20

Azarrah Karrim

A "landspout" tornado was spotted in New Hanover, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday afternoon.

In a video posted on social media, the tornado is seen blowing through the area in the distance.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed that the area had experienced a tornado, but said it was not a result of severe thunderstorms.

SAWS forecaster Wayne Venter explained that landspout tornadoes were very weak and did not cause a lot of damage.

"They do not occur as a result of severe thunderstorms and usually last between 20 and 30 minutes," Venter added.

"You can get a landspout from any thunderstorm."

This is at least the third tornado to hit KwaZulu-Natal since November 2019. However, Venter said this was not uncommon.

In November 2019, two torndos hit KZN, the first wreaking havoc in eMpolweni, New Hanover and the second in Bergville a day later, both in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, Mpumalanga experienced a tornado between Ermelo and Piet Retief, which SAWS said looked like a supercell storm.

SAWS established that the tornado measured EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, and lasted about 40 minutes, destroying seven house in it's trail. 

These areas were referred to as a "Tornado Alley", Venter said, adding that with the advancement of social media, they were being seen more often.

Read more on:    durban  |  tornado  |  weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gordhan and Eskom board 'misled' Ramaphosa about load shedding - David Mabuza

4 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Ramaphosa calls on supporters to build ANC's legacy
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 12:44 PM
Road name: Atlantic Road Westbound

Westbound
Muizenberg 12:42 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday 2020-01-08 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 