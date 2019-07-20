WATCH | Let it snow! Cape mountain ranges deliver winter wonderlands

Oh, the weather outside is frightful… unless you find throwing snowballs delightful!

Bundled up against the winter weather, some could not resist being first to cast their snowballs in the Swartberg mountains outside Outshoorn, as this week's cold front delivered a healthy dusting of snow.

A video published on Twitter by Arrive Alive, showed locals working on their aim and building small snowmen.

Cold fronts moved into the Western Cape on Thursday and Friday, bringing wet, windy, and decidedly chilly conditions with it. But that didn't keep these locals in doors, as they took full advantage of the winter wonderland.

Snow was also spotted on the Outeniqua mountains and Brandwacht mountains near Worcester.

A dusting of snow has been forecast for parts of the Eastern Cape over the weekend amid a cold snap, according to data from the SA Weather Service (SAWS).

See some of the snowfall below:

