A light aircraft has flown into a zipline at the Sun City Resort in the North West.

News24 understands that a couple were inside the small aircraft when the accident happened.

The North West SAPS confirmed that the incident took place on Friday, but declined to give further details on the current state of passengers.

"That is confidential information," Captain Sam Tselanyane told News 24.

Attempts to get comment from Sun City were not successful.