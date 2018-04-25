 

WATCH: Liquor looters batter shatterproof storefront

2018-04-25 18:34

Jenna Etheridge

A group of people stealing liquor from a Game store. (Screen grab)

A group of people battered down a shatterproof-glass window and made off with liquor at a Game store in Mthatha, amid minibus taxi unrest in the area on Tuesday.

The video of the looting, which went viral on social media, shows the group using a trolley to break the glass of the Game Liquor store in Circus Triangle Mall before passing the goods through.

Game staff in pink shirts can be seen rushing to the scene, throwing trolleys down and kicking at people they deem to be part of the criminal action.

Massmart spokesperson Refilwe Boikanyo confirmed to News24 on Wednesday that the liquor store had been vandalised.

"At the time, there were four members of staff in the store, who the assailants attempted to assault," she said.

"At least one of the assailants was wielding a knife. Staff members in the liquor store called for assistance which resulted in their colleagues from the main store rushing to their aid."

The group made off with liquor to the value of around R10 000.

Boikanyo said a staff member sustained cuts to the head during the initial assault on the store.

"The situation was exceptionally volatile and we are grateful that no further injuries were sustained."

She said a case was registered with the police.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Mali Govender said information at this stage was that no case had been opened. She encouraged management to do so. 

Down the road from the mall, minibus taxi drivers blockaded the N2 on Tuesday, apparently leading to the looting.

Govender said five men were arrested for public violence and 115 taxis were impounded.

The taxi action followed a peace agreement that Police Minister Bheki Cele facilitated between the two taxi organisations Bata and Uncedo on Friday night, which allowed taxis back on the road.

Last month, Cele announced the immediate closure of major taxi routes in Mthatha and surrounding areas after more than 60 people were killed over the course of the two-year conflict.


