 

WATCH LIVE | Enock Mpianzi funeral

2020-02-01 10:25

WATCH Enock Mpianzi's funeral. Stream courtesy of the SABC.


Read more on:    enock mpianzi  |  drownings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Father sentenced to life for raping young daughters, mother also jailed

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SA-born YouTuber Josh Pieters flies Katie Hopkins to Prague to receive fake award
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:48 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Durbanville 09:48 AM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Friday's results 2020-01-31 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 