WATCH LIVE | Enock Mpianzi funeral

The more business owners emigrate, the worse the consequences for job creation, says Solly Moeng.
High level clouds. Mild.
WATCH Enock Mpianzi's funeral. Stream courtesy of the SABC.
Significant changes are up ahead for SA's schools.
This Porsche incident sure got Twitterville buzzing.
After 5 years of being engaged.
The 93-year-old will undertake her first official engagements.
So adorable.
It will alert authorities if a user feels unsafe on a date.
Foodies, get your remote controls ready!
'It is bittersweet for all of us.'
Inbound
Western CapeNDC Personnel & Contractors CC
Cape TownE-Merge IT RecruitmentR80 000.00 - R90 000.00 Per Year
Cape TownTumaini ConsultingR480 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year
Townhouses
R 19 800
Apartments / Flats
R 9 400
Apartments / Flats
R 13 500
Press Code
We subscribe to the Press Code.
E-mail Newsletters
You choose what you want
News24 on Android
Get the latest from News24 on your Android device.
Terms and Conditions
24.com Terms and Conditions - Updated April 2012
Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.
This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.