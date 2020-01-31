 

WATCH | Health dept updates SA on coronavirus outbreak

2020-01-31 07:10

Riaan Grobler

The national Department of Health announced late on Thursday that it would provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak at 07:00 on Friday. 

The department said on Wednesday that response teams to the coronavirus outbreak had been activated in South Africa's nine provinces while a specialised team monitored the spread of the virus.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said South Africa was adequately prepared for active surveillance, early detection, isolation, case management, contact tracing and prevention of the infection.

There have been no reported or suspected cases of the virus in South Africa to date, according to the Department of Health.

The coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as the outbreak continues to spread outside China, CNN reported. 

"The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

At least 213 people have died in China, and almost 10 000 cases of the virus have already been reported.

The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 other countries, but no deaths.

Read more on:    department of health  |  coronavirus  |  health
