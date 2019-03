A video that has come to symbolise the frustration most South Africans feel when their lives are disrupted by load shedding has gone viral on social media.

In the video, partygoers are seen jamming to "amapiano", when suddenly the electricity goes out. The loud boos and shouts of dissatisfaction that follow have caught the attention of many Twitter users.

It is unclear where the video was filmed.

On Tuesday Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan shocked South Africans with the news that Eskom's rickety state is much worse than initially thought and that it is unclear when load shedding will stop.



