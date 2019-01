Economic Freedom Fighter's (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that while his party is happy to enter into coalitions, its land policy is not up for debate.

"At the centre of anyone going into a coalition with the EFF is the land situation. We have to agree on the land situation. To the EFF, the land situation is non-negotiable," he said in Madibeng where he visited voting stations.

Malema said he was 100% behind coalitions.

"We think they are the best system to hold all parties accountable. Two-thirds majority makes the party arrogant. Once you are coalition partners, no one is arrogant."

Coalition governance has become a popular way of removing power from the ANC and has been used by the DA and EFF in particular to take metro cities.

The partnerships have however been rocky, particularly in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality where the partnership with the DA, EFF and United Democratic Movement has suffered.

The parties have failed to agree on a number of pivotal issues including corruption. Scenes have become physical with several walkouts and the metro at the brink of being put under administration.

The EFF has also put Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga on notice last year.

Similar scenes have played out in other municipalities that were hung during the local government elections in 2016.

