WATCH: Malema, EFF MPs do the 'vosho'. Who did it best?

Give us strength: EFF leaders led by the party president, Julius Malema, motion to the crowd on Sunday - three days before the 2019 elections. Picture: Tebogo Letsie

EFF leader Julius Malema made good on his promise to enter Parliament by doing the popular and challenging dance move, the "vosho".

Malema had given his word when he addressed a media briefing in Johannesburg last week.

"VBS or no VBS, we are cruising, 44 members – singena nge vosho in Parliament, we are entering," Malema said at the time.

On Wednesday, as the 6th Parliament began its business, firstly, by swearing in Members of Parliament (MPs), some EFF members, young and old attempted the dance move, which requires a sharp squat from those who attempt it.

From the young, new entrants Naledi Chirwa and Vuyani Pambo, to veterans including Sibongile Khawula (affectionately known as Ma'am Khawula) – everyone got in on the action. Many have reacted on social media. So who did it best?

A quick rehearsal was in order before entering the National Assembly chamber, led by Malema.

Malema did not hold back after his name was called to take his oath as an MP.

Some Twitter users though, questioned the 'vosho' by some of the members.