WATCH: Man 'de-worses' DStv by making sausages filled with smashed decoder parts

A man known only as Johan is quickly becoming an internet sensation after posting a video of himself braaiing and eating sausages containing small parts of his destroyed DStv decoder.

In the video, posted on his Facebook page Johan vir Steve Hofmeyr, he greets the controversial Afrikaans singer. "Hello Steve, my name is Johan. Steve, we are with you. These DStv guys, they are against you, they are against our language [Afrikaans], they hurt us, we will hurt them."

Johan then proceeds to rip his DStv decoder from the wall before placing it in front of the back wheel of his Land Rover Defender. He then pumps his fist in the air. "For you, Steve!" he exclaims, before driving over the decoder, smashing it to pieces.

Johan then takes a hammer and further destroys the decoder, before placing shards of plastic in a food processor.

He then adds these shards to minced meat and makes three sausages, which he then braais and eats.

"There you go, Steve!" he says as the sausages sizzle on the braai. "What a privilege to be braaing with you today!





"This is how things should be. You and me, a glass of merlot, and champion DStv decoder boerewors."

At one point he winces. "The fumes..."

'I chased it down with a glass of wine to ease the pain'

Johan then takes a bite of his decoder wors, seemingly forcing it down with a sip of wine.

"Now DStv and I are officially de-worsed," he quips.

Asked whether his video was satirical, Johan told News24 that people could take it as a joke if they wanted.

"I'm happy if it makes people laugh. At the end of the day, humour is the best medicine. I hope Steve enjoys the video!"

Asked what the wors tasted like, Johan said: "Ja-nee, look, that was bittersweet to swallow. So I then chased it down with a glass of wine to ease the pain."

Earlier this month, Hofmeyr cancelled his DStv account, drove over his decoder, and threw his satellite dish off the roof of his house, Channel24 reported.

This comes after MultiChoice in a statement to Channel24 said that it would "in future not carry content that includes Steve Hofmeyr on any of its platforms".

Hofmeyr invited fans to do the same, offering a reward of R10 000 for one of his choosing.



