 

WATCH | Man escorted out of Stellenbosch University library for 'masturbating'

2019-10-30 13:52

Jenna Etheridge

A video posted on Tuesday shows how a man was escorted out of the University of Stellenbosch library after apparently masturbating under a study desk.

The short footage, posted by a Stellenbosch student, shows the man sitting with papers spread on the desk in front of him and his right hand moving under the furniture.

Another clip shows the man with his hands behind his back, being escorted out of the library by what appear to be campus security guards.

News24 understands that the university's student affairs department has received numerous emails from concerned students.

The university confirmed it was aware of the video taken of the incident on Tuesday "seemingly showing a man committing an inappropriate act".

It said campus security escorted the man out at the request of library staff.

"He had earlier signed in as a visitor. The University is investigating the incident as a matter of urgency," it said in a statement.

"We received an email from a student mentioning that a fellow student had witnessed the incident, and they are being approached for statements."

The university's security unit and Equality Unit were investigating, while counselling would be provided to affected students.

"While we are working urgently to confirm all the facts in this case, I want to reassure our students that their safety is our priority. I also want to repeat the University's previous statements that we condemn sexual misconduct of any kind, and are actively working to counter gender-based violence," said the university's Chief Operating Officer Prof Stan du Plessis.

Western Cape police said that no case of public indecency had yet been registered with Stellenbosch police.

The Anti-Gender Based Violence Movement of Stellenbosch, a collective of university students and staff, condemned the incident.

"This act of public indecency and harassment has occurred more than once this year, and needs to be condemned by all members of society," it said in a statement.

"We call on the university and law enforcement to investigate this heinous act. We request that the university and campus security provide us with more clarity and context for transparency."

Read more on:    stellenbosch university  |  cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boyfriend of Clanwilliam teacher in the dock for her murder

2019-10-30 13:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Gupta newspaper remains under spotlight at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:21 PM
Road name: Burg Street

Waterfront 12:39 PM
Road name: Dock Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Ten winners on Tuesday 2019-10-29 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 