WATCH | Man escorted out of Stellenbosch University library for 'masturbating'

A video posted on Tuesday shows how a man was escorted out of the University of Stellenbosch library after apparently masturbating under a study desk.

The short footage, posted by a Stellenbosch student, shows the man sitting with papers spread on the desk in front of him and his right hand moving under the furniture.

Another clip shows the man with his hands behind his back, being escorted out of the library by what appear to be campus security guards.

News24 understands that the university's student affairs department has received numerous emails from concerned students.

The university confirmed it was aware of the video taken of the incident on Tuesday "seemingly showing a man committing an inappropriate act".

It said campus security escorted the man out at the request of library staff.

"He had earlier signed in as a visitor. The University is investigating the incident as a matter of urgency," it said in a statement.

"We received an email from a student mentioning that a fellow student had witnessed the incident, and they are being approached for statements."

The university's security unit and Equality Unit were investigating, while counselling would be provided to affected students.

"While we are working urgently to confirm all the facts in this case, I want to reassure our students that their safety is our priority. I also want to repeat the University's previous statements that we condemn sexual misconduct of any kind, and are actively working to counter gender-based violence," said the university's Chief Operating Officer Prof Stan du Plessis.

Western Cape police said that no case of public indecency had yet been registered with Stellenbosch police.



The Anti-Gender Based Violence Movement of Stellenbosch, a collective of university students and staff, condemned the incident.

"This act of public indecency and harassment has occurred more than once this year, and needs to be condemned by all members of society," it said in a statement.

"We call on the university and law enforcement to investigate this heinous act. We request that the university and campus security provide us with more clarity and context for transparency."