WATCH | Man rescued by military helicopter after falling down KwaZulu-Natal cliff

An army helicopter was called in after a man fell down a cliff in rural KZN on Wednesday. (Supplied)

A man was airlifted to hospital by a military helicopter after he fell and slid down a cliff for approximately 100 metres in the Swayimane area, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, the man is in a serious condition.

Meiring said ER24 paramedics, Life Healthcare, SAPS Search and Rescue and the Durban University of Technology Rescue team arrived on the scene and immediately began to search the area.

"After some time, the man was found near the bottom of the cliff. Despite their best efforts, medics and rescue personnel were unable to reach the patient."

A military rescue helicopter was then called to the scene for further assistance.

"A rescuer was lowered down to the patient, who then assisted in hoisting the patient into the hovering helicopter.

"Once the patient had been rescued, an ER24 advanced life support paramedic was picked up to treat the man for his serious injuries," Meiring said.

The man was airlifted to Greys Provincial Hospital for further care.