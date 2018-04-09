WATCH: Man robbed at gunpoint in front of house in Benoni

CCTV footage of a man being robbed at gunpoint outside a house in Rynfield, Benoni, has emerged on Facebook.

In the video, which was posted by a community watch group called News, Accidents, Robberies & Incidents, a grey Audi can be seen pulling up in front of a house.

As the man waits for the gate to open a black Audi drives up and parks behind his car. Two armed men then get out of the black car and try to open the doors of the victim’s vehicle. He reverses into their car in an attempt to get away but the perpetrators manage to open his car doors before robbing him of his valuables and driving off.

Speaking to DRUM, Lietenant Colonel Mack Mngomezulu of the Benoni SAPS confirmed the robbery was reported to the police station on Friday, immediately after it took place.

“The man reported that he was robbed of his ring, watch, cellphone and other valuables, including his car keys,” he said.

“Fortunately the robbers didn’t attempt to hijack his car but the victim was still very traumatised by the ordeal.”

Mngomezulu added that the criminals have not yet been apprehended but that the SAPS is working tirelessly to make an arrest.

Watch the chilling video below:




