WATCH: Man survives after car rolls over him at Cape Town petrol station

A customer at a petrol station in Plattekloof, Cape Town, is lucky to be alive after a motor vehicle ran over him earlier this month.

CCTV footage of the accident has been shared on various social media platforms.

Netwerk24 reported that the man's car didn't want to start and began rolling after he successfully got the engine started. He was apparently with his sister.

In the video, a man is seeing looking into the hood of a maroon Toyota Tazz at the Engen petrol station in Plattekloof Village.

The vehicle suddenly begins rolling forward and the man, who is holding the bonnet up, backpedals quickly to avoid being run over.

It appears that there is no one in the driver's seat as this happens, and a female passenger is seen trying to steer the vehicle out the way.

The man unfortunately trips and falls. The vehicle pushes him forward a short distance, before running over him.

Shock

A petrol attendant at the next pump sees this and rushes to open the door and stop the vehicle. Another attendant has his hands to his head in shock.

The traumatised passenger gets out and also clutches her head.

Within seconds, a group of attendants and members of the public manage to lift the vehicle up, while another woman drags the man out from under the wheels.

He raises his arms and appears to be conscious.

As they place the vehicle back down, it starts to roll forward again and the open passenger door almost hits the man in the head. The wheels narrowly miss him.

Petrol station owner Wilma van der Bijl told News24 on Thursday that the incident happened on May 9.

She confirmed that the man was a customer, but said she could not say whether it was his vehicle because of privacy concerns.

"It wasn't fatal and we are just very fortunate that nobody else was injured.

"The staff acted very quickly. We really have to give it to the staff and surrounding customers. It was a very serious accident and we are very blessed that nobody got hurt."