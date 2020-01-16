 

WATCH | Man who allegedly threw brick at taxi found hours after social media post

2020-01-16 20:47

Azarrah Karrim

A minibus taxi driver has been arrested by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) hours after a video of him attacking a taxi was shared on Twitter. 

In the video, the man can be seen hitting another taxi's window with a brick. As the taxi drives off, the man throws the brick against its window. 

JMPD chief David Tembe shared the video and appealed to the public for help.

"Tembe issued an instruction this morning, after seeing the video on social media of how a taxi driver was seen throwing a brick at another vehicle, for that taxi driver to be arrested within 24 hours," Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar of the JMPD said.


Hours later, Tembe announced the man had been caught and thanked the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) who assisted the JMPD in finding him. 


Minnaar said a JMPD officer had traced the taxi to the ATA, which assisted the officers.

"The disciplinary unit of that association traced the driver and he was taken to its offices on 8th Street and Old Pretoria Main Road.

"JMPD officers then placed him under arrest this afternoon, and he is currently in custody at Norwood police station."

Minnaar called on the owner of the taxi in the video to come forward and make a statement at the Norwood police station in Johannesburg.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  transport
