WATCH: Man with paintball gun in Sea Point surrounded and kicked

A Cape Town security company owner allegedly fired a paintball gun at a group of people in Sea Point but they then rounded on him and left him splayed out on his back on the pavement afterwards.

The man's colleague said he is out of hospital following the incident in Regent Road, which was captured on video on Friday, but did not want to be interviewed.



She requested that he not be named because he was worried about his family's safety, but said the rifle-looking object in the video was a paintball gun.

In the video, the man is seen pointing it at a person in a group of people gathered in the road.



A man with what looks like a white banner walks towards him, and others join.

That man pushes the banner at the security company owner, and a scuffle starts.

A popping noise, that could be a shot from the paintball gun, is heard.

Two people are seen leaning over the gate from the inside of the complex, watching the scene unfold.

The man retreats further back towards the gates of the flats, keeping the people in his sights, and a man in a red t-shirt kicks at him.

He is quickly pinned in to the corner by a small group who kick at him. He is surrounded and not visible but it appears that they are kicking at him now on the ground.

Sirens are heard in the distance and it appears that part of the group is being held back by somebody briefly, but others continue stomping on the man.

The distressed woman heard in the video says: "Oh no!" and people within the apartment complex behind the gate are seen also filming.

The sirens get louder, and a man who, from a distance, looks like a police officer, inserts himself in the angry group.

He spreads his arms out to separate people, while the woman heard in the video shouts: "No, no, no, no!" as she becomes increasingly distressed by the scene.

Another police officer runs into the frame, and the group turn and starts moving away from the man.

The crumpled white banner is seen on the ground as is a man with a white piece of cardboard. Another man holds his arms wide seemingly to clear space.

As the group moves away from the clearing, the man is seen splayed on his back on the pavement, his feet hanging off the curb on to the road.

It has been suggested that that confrontation was related to a strike by Dischem workers, but several union spokespeople were contacted, and could not provide insight on the incident or whether their members were involved.

Captain FC van Wyk said on Friday that local police officers, public order police and other law enforcement agencies had monitored a peaceful protest at a shopping mall in Sea Point.

"Approximately 70 workers are gathered in front of a shop at the mall," he said.

Police comment on the incident nearby and context will be added when it is received.



The security company touts itself as a specialist in the Atlantic Seaboard area of Cape Town.

