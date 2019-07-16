 

WATCH: Massive escort for corruption accused Modack as he leaves court

2019-07-16 16:05

Jenni.Evans

Nafiz Modack arrives at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court (Jenni Evans, News24)

Nafiz Modack arrives at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court (Jenni Evans, News24)

Underworld businessman Nafiz Modack was flanked by bodyguards who appeared to be ensuring his safe passage to the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where he, his mother, and a jailed police boss face corruption charges.

Modack and his mother Ruwaida went quietly into the dock on Tuesday.

Matters were delayed as orderlies tried to locate the former Cape Town Central police station boss Kolindhren Govender, who was being brought from prison where he is doing time for corruption on another matter, also involving gratifications to top cops.

Govender faces 51 counts under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (POCA) and a 52nd in terms of the SA Police Service Act involving a sum of around R146 000, allegedly paid to him by the Modacks.

The charge is for the alleged acceptance of/or agreeing to accept gratuities, or for inducing another person to commit an offence. 

The 52nd count relates to his alleged interference with officers, or wilfully hindering or obstructiing them from carrying out their jobs. 

In terms of this case, Modack is cited as the owner of AMB Motors in Cape Town, and he and his mother are shareholders in a company called Peuxon.

Modack is alleged to have paid Govender to stymie two other police officers' attempted retrieval of a stolen Mercedes-Benz, allegedly found at a property of a Modack associate.

Modack and his mother also allegedly paid several payments to Govender to help them find vehicles that had been stolen.

Govender was also allegedly paid to keep the arrest of a Modack associate off the books.

'I know who was after him'

Looking slightly harried, Govender eventually arrived, dressed in a black and white checked shirt, and a black windbreaker.

He handed his lawyer an envelope from an inside pocket, after the court heard he was moving on to another lawyer. 

The small court was also dotted with plain-clothed officers, and a specialist task team officer at the ready with a head mic.

Bags were searched twice before entrance was allowed into that section of the court. 

On Monday night, a friend of Modack - former football star Marc Batchelor - was killed in his car in Johannesburg.

Modack told News24 on Monday: "My comment [to] those who shot him [is they] should be afraid, very afraid. I know who was after him."

Tuesday's case was postponed to September 6 for Govender's new lawyer to prepare. 

Modack's outward appearance was calm as he left the court, again surrounded by a large group of men, who escorted him to his vehicle.

