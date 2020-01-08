 

WATCH | Meet SA's top 2019 matriculant - Madelein Dippenaar

2020-01-08 08:21

Canny Maphanga

The class of 2019's top performer, Madelein Dippenaar, said she was "extremely shocked" when she heard she had topped the list in the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

"I was extremely shocked, I never thought it would be possible to be quite honest and when I got the call, it was extremely unexpected - I never thought I would be in the top 10 nationally or maybe provincially," she told the media following the official announcement.

Madelein Dippenaar
Madelein Dippenaar from Paarl Gimnasium High School in the Western Cape is the top matric pupil of 2019. (Sharlene Rood, News24)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the class of 2019 had achieved an 81.3% pass rate - an increase from the 78.2% of 2018.

The bubbly pupil of Paarl Gimnasium High School in the Western Cape said she had always been a top academic performer.

"I have been top of my class since Grade 8. I have taken two extra subjects since Grade 10 which is German second additional language as well as visual arts at our local art school in Paarl, so I think I have been a really consistent student throughout the years," Dippenaar said.

The Western Cape ranked fourth with an 82.3% pass rate.

In addition, the province bagged all the top performers in the quintile 5 category.

Madelein Dippenaar

Madelein Dippenaar from Paarl Gimnasium High School in the Western Cape. (Sharlene Rood, News24)

To add to this achievement, it also had the highest number of distinctions in the country, while Gauteng received the highest number of Bachelor's passes.

The middle child of three siblings, who originally hails from the Northern Cape, Dippenaar plans to study for a BSc in biotechnology at Stellenbosch University this year.

Matric Results

Get your matric results and the latest news from News24.

Read more on:    angie motshekga  |  cape town  |  matric 2019  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'It's been a rough one, but I've done it' - Joburg matriculant Motlodiwa Modise bagged 8 distinctions

2020-01-08 06:36

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:46 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 05:47 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 2020-01-07 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 