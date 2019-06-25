 

WATCH: Minister to take action after Westville Prison videos of 'drug use', fighting emerge

2019-06-25 16:19

Kaveel Singh

Behind bars

Behind bars

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban's infamous Westville Prison is under ministerial scrutiny after videos emerged of a convicted murderer who appeared to be using drugs and of officials handing weapons to inmates for fighting.

"We have received a preliminary report but we are not willing to comment on it at this stage. A further communication on this matter will be given by Friday," Department of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said on Tuesday.

One of the video's shows convicted murderer Ruwain Meer snorting what appears to be cocaine. He then dances while the video pans over to a fellow inmate.

He is currently serving a double life sentence after he was found guilty of the murder of Chatsworth businessman Zainool Fakir, 32, and his nephew, Akbar Sudhoona, 27.

The other video shows two inmates using a baton to beat each other while officials watch.

Phiri said Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola wants to know where officials were in both instances and whether the officials were subjected to disciplinary processes.

He also asked whether a case had been opened against Meer for possession of or dealing in drugs.

"This report must be made available as soon as it is practically possible. We are not a lawless state. Moreover, institutions which are meant to rehabilitate inmates cannot be a hive of lawlessness," said Lamola.

He said there was "no place in our society" for officials in critical institutions like the Department of Correctional Services, who have no regard for the law.

"Should the investigation find that a violation of any policy and law has taken place, there will be serious ramifications for the individuals concerned. Our society demands the highest level of discipline and accountability from the criminal justice system as a whole," Lamola said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Come clear' on campaign donations, Malema challenges Ramaphosa

50 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 Daily Lotto jackpot split between two winners 2019-06-24 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 