WATCH: More shops looted and hospital invaded as violence spreads in North West

Residents in the North West town of Delareyville are picking up the pieces of the little they have left after anti-Supra Mahumapelo protests saw buildings being set alight. Watch. WATCH

More shops have been looted in Klerksdorp and a hospital has been invaded as violence continued to spread across the province over calls for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

It was reported that protesters invaded Tshepong Hospital and that patients and staff were kept behind locked doors.

"The Nehawu members that are on strike went to the hospital and some of the staff members felt intimidated. We have received information that they have since left the hospital," Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told News24.

At least one patient, who was stabbed in the neck‚ died at the hospital after protesters blocked staff from attending to them, BusinessLive reported.

In a video sent to News24, people could be seen looting Choppies supermarket in the small Tower Mall. It showed scores of people leaving with crates of alcohol.

Mokgwabone said protesters also looted several shops in the neighbourhoods Jouberton and Alabama.

There were "sporadic incidents" of looting in Khuma as well as in Ikageng in Potchefstroom on Tuesday evening, while a truck carrying fruit and vegetables was looted in Dryharts.

On Wednesday afternoon, the violent protests had spread to the small farming town of Sannieshof.

"Police were still busy negotiating with protesters," Mokgwabone said.

Several shops in Sannieshof have been looted and windows have been shattered. Mokgwabone said a bottle store, a furniture outlet and a grocery shop were also looted.

"They [protesters] also looted what [is known as] a R5 Store."

There have been no arrests.

Meanwhile, the South African Communist Party has condemned the looting, vandalism and torching of public and private property.

Provincial spokesperson Madoda Sambatha said the SACP called on communities to isolate people who have "infiltrated" what it called "democratic protest action", saying that they were pursuing their own agenda to the detriment of the demand for Mahumapelo to step down or be recalled.



Several shops have been looted in Sannieshof. (Supplied)

The SACP was one of the voices calling for the embattled premier to be ousted. Sambatha said the violence, which also prevented health workers from going to work, diverted attention from the call for Mahumapelo to go.

"This must not be allowed to have any place in our society," Sambatha said.

"The opponents of our anti-corruption efforts, people like the so-called Hands off Supra Mahumapelo brigades, are exploiting these incidents to pursue their anti-working-class offensiveness." The Revolutionary Council, made up of disgruntled ANC members, gave president Cyril Ramaphosa 24 hours on Tuesday to fire Mahumapelo or face a total shutdown of the province.