 

WATCH: Much of SA covered in snow, several mountain passes remain closed

2018-07-02 22:49

Iavan Pijoos

Video

2018-07-02 12:34

A cold front has brought freezing temperatures to parts of the Western Cape, carpeting high-lying areas with a thick blanket of snow in the early hours of Monday morning.

Several mountain passes remain closed on Monday following snowfall across the country. 

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the Gydo, Theronsberg, Matroosberg and Swartberg passes remained closed. 

Heavy snowfall has also been reported on the Lootsberg Pass between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape. 

In addition, snowfall has been reported in parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State. 

Icy weather continues through to Tuesday as the cold front passes over the country, following heavy rainfall and snow across parts of the country.

While traffic was disrupted, the snow was quite a sight:

Read more on:    weather

