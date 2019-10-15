WATCH | MultiChoice building in Joburg evacuated after fire breaks out

The fire at the Multichoice building

A building at the old MultiChoice offices in Randburg is on fire, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has told News24.

Two fire engines and about 10 firefighters are on the scene to put out the blaze, EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said.

Radebe said the staff in the building have been evacuated and no cases of injuries or fatalities reported at this stage.

The building is on Oak Ave, Ferndale in Randburg.

She said the fire has affected the "technical side" of the building.

"We received a call just before 13:00. We are still busy with firefighting to put down the blazes," Radebe said.