 

WATCH | 'My conscience is clear' - Mbalula lays charge against Somizi over lockdown comment

2020-04-10 18:42

Vanessa Banton

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has opened a case at the Sandton police station after celebrity Somizi Mhlongo claimed that the minister had told him about the Covid-19 lockdown extension before the official announcement on Thursday evening.

In a tweet on Friday after the minister filed the statement, he said his conscience was clear. 

Shortly before President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Thursday night to announce the lockdown extension for a further two weeks, a video started circulating on social media in which Mhlongo was heard saying that Mbalula told him that the lockdown would be extended.

ANALYSIS | Assertive Ramaphosa departs from ANC, presidential norms in publicly censuring a minister

Mbalula took to Twitter, sharing the video, which was a recording of Metro FM radio host Dineo Ranaka's Instagram Live video, denying that he had spoken to Mhlongo.

Mhlongo later released a video in which he apologised to Mbalula. He stated that he did not speak to the minister, but was only joking about knowing about the lockdown extention. He said he was guessing that the lockdown would be extended.

Mbalula said in a statement on Friday morning that the matter would be reported to law enforcement "under the Disaster Management Act on fake news and misinformation peddling".

After laying the charge, Mbalula told the media that the release of the video was meant to agitate and mobilise the community.

2020-04-10 18:25

