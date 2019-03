Who would've thought that crashing a bicycle into a set of rugby poles would turn you into an overnight internet sensation?



But thanks to the hilarious mishap, 19-year-old Marelize Horn from Windhoek is a household name. Well, when prefixed with an expletive, as her mother Heidi (48) did while filming the incident.

The nasty crash didn't put Marelize off cycling. The newbie cyclist is still fine-tuning her skills - as a new video shot by her sister Wilmari (21) shows.

Wilmari shared another of her little sister's bicycle adventures with YOU, in which poor Marelize manages to crash again.

"Turn a little at the trees and then take a big left turn," Wilmari can be heard while filming Marelize ride up a street.

But, oh f*k, Marelize turns right!

"What don’t you understand? No, what are you doing?" Wilmari exclaims.

Then she shouts: "Stop, oh f*k!"



