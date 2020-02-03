WATCH | Naked 'black Jesus' and female companion ask for lift to Northcliff

A video circulating on social media shows a naked couple casually walking the streets of northern Johannesburg.

A woman who filmed the incident confronts them from her car, asking whether they are following a religion.

The man responds: "I am Jesus. I need a lift to Northcliff so I can become the king. Are you going to become the first servant?"

The woman responds: "O my gosh!" as the man's naked female companion steps into the view of the camera.

The man continues: "They told me the clothes are real and I'm born here, and I'm wearing this filth. This is my skin, but it's small. Are we going to Northcliff?"

"No, I'm going this way," the woman responds.

"Are you saying no to Jesus?," the man says.

"Oh my gosh!" the woman exclaims again.

"Yes, he's here. And Jesus is black, not white. Are you taking him to Northcliff? This is your last chance."

"Jesus" then counts down from five to one, before the naked couple walks off.

'I'm so shocked!'

The motorist then speaks to another motorist. "I am so shocked!" she says.

The other motorists then says she was trying to call the police, but was put on hold. The woman who spoke to "Jesus" then says she would contact local security company Beagle Watch.

A woman who claims to be the cousin of the woman in the video tweeted: "Please help me find the girl in this picture, she's my cousin and she’s missing ... (also whatever info you may have in this guy please send it to me ) is e really need to find her (sic)."

The same woman later tweeted: "Thank you so much for all the RT's sand dm's we found her at Helen Joseph hospital, she's still very disoriented. My family and I are eternally grateful to everyone that helped in finding [name withheld]. Thank you thank you thank you very much. (sic)"

According to a security official, the same couple was spotted in Blairgowrie on Saturday and taken to the Linden police station by the JMPD. This could not be confirmed with the station's spokesperson.

JMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said he was not aware of the incident.

Beagle Watch spokesperson Anne Wood told News24 the company received a call from a member of the public on Sunday, presumably from the woman who took the video, and a patrol car was dispatched, but the couple had already left the area.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said he was not aware of the incident, but would make enquiries.