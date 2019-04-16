 

WATCH: 'Nkosi Sikelel iWhatwhat?' - 3 celebs who made a mess of the anthem

Riaan Grobler and Jenni Evans

Kurt Darren. (Supplied)

Kurt Darren might be setting his sails for the horizon until he lives down his stumble over the national anthem at the Varsity Cup rugby match between the universities of Stellenbosch and Pretoria on Monday night, News24 reported earlier.

He started confidently with "Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika, (God bless Africa), Maluphakanyisw' uphondo lwayo, (Raise high her glory), Yizwa imithandazo yethu, (Hear our prayers), Nkosi sikelela, thina lusapho lwayo (God bless us, we her children).

But the star of the smash hit "Kaptein Span die Seile" (Captain, set the sails) hit the rocks in the second verse, mixing up the lyrics.

Some of the solemn rugby players stifled giggles as Darren fumbled through the anthem. 

On Tuesday, Darren tried to explain what happened to Talk Radio 702 host Eusebius McKaiser. 

WATCH: Kurt Darren hits the rocks during national anthem

"I know the anthem," Darren said. "But it's so weird that it erupted in this way..."

McKaiser asked Darren why he did not know the words to the national anthem. 

"You had 25 years to learn it?"

"Oh, you're carrying on with it now?" Darren retaliated. 

"You're a professional singer, 25 years later [since democracy], you only had one job to do..." said McKaiser. 

"All right, have a lekker day," Darren said before hanging up the phone. 

On Jacaranda FM, Darren told host Martin Bester he found it "hilarious that people can make such a big deal out of such a small little issue".  

"I saw it on News24 and I was like, do you seriously have nothing better to write about?" Darren said.

 

