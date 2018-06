A video has emerged on Facebook of a shooting that took place in Berea, Durban, over the weekend.

In the video, a group of men can be seen walking on Sparks Road when a man – who has been identified as an off-duty policeman – can be seen across the road. He then takes out a gun and begins shooting at the other group of men across the road. One man falls immediately.

Speaking to DRUM, SAPS provincial spokesperson Nqobile Gwala explained what happened on Friday night.

“A metro police officer was travelling in a taxi when an argument ensued between two passengers,” she said.

“The taxi was brought to a halt by the driver and the fighting occupants alighted. The suspect drew a firearm and pointed towards an unknown man. The police officer placed himself on duty and ordered the suspect to lower his firearm.

“The suspect cocked the firearm and it jammed whilst pointing towards the officer. The police officer drew his state-issued firearm and fired shots, wounding the suspect in the chest, shoulder and abdomen.”

A 9mm Luger pistol was later allegedly recovered from the suspect.

Gwala also added that an investigation found that the recovered firearm was stolen in Eshowe during an armed robbery last July.

The suspect was taken to hospital, where he later died.

