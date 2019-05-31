WATCH: One dead after boat capsizes, two rescued

One person has died after a boat capsized off KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast on Friday morning, paramedic services said.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the boat had capsized shortly after it was launched at Mthunzini, which is north of Durban.

"The boat was hit by a wave. All three crew members, including the skipper, fell overboard. Unfortunately, one of them died."

He said the survivors were flown by a Lenmed helicopter to a nearby landing zone and taken to a local hospital.

"The skipper, who suffered minor injuries, has given a statement to the police and National Sea Rescue Institute."

This is a developing story.

