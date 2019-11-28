WATCH | One dead after police, alleged robbers engage in gun battle in Durban

A suspected armed robber has been killed by Durban police following a business robbery in Village Market, Westville, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the men allegedly accosted a group of employees from a business premises in Jan Hofmeyer Road.

"At gunpoint, they took an undisclosed amount of cash and left. As they were attempting to flee the scene they were confronted by the police and a shootout ensued. One suspect was fatally shot and the other managed to flee the scene with cash."

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson confirmed that one person was killed and said two others received medical treatment.

Following the incident, footage of a police officer in a stand-off with the assailants was posted to social media.

In the footage, the lone officer can be seen returning fire, rolling on the floor for cover before a vehicle, thought to belong to the robbers, flees the scene.

Naicker said a robbery case and inquest docket were opened at the Westville police station for investigation.