 

WATCH | One dead after police, alleged robbers engage in gun battle in Durban

2019-11-28 15:05

Kaveel Singh

(Son)

(Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A suspected armed robber has been killed by Durban police following a business robbery in Village Market, Westville, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the men allegedly accosted a group of employees from a business premises in Jan Hofmeyer Road.

"At gunpoint, they took an undisclosed amount of cash and left. As they were attempting to flee the scene they were confronted by the police and a shootout ensued. One suspect was fatally shot and the other managed to flee the scene with cash."

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson confirmed that one person was killed and said two others received medical treatment.

Following the incident, footage of a police officer in a stand-off with the assailants was posted to social media.

In the footage, the lone officer can be seen returning fire, rolling on the floor for cover before a vehicle, thought to belong to the robbers, flees the scene.

Naicker said a robbery case and inquest docket were opened at the Westville police station for investigation.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We are confident that we have the right suspect' - Limpopo authorities on Precious Ramabulana's alleged killer

2019-11-28 13:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Father and son killed in Alberton drive-by shooting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 15:35 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Newlands (Cape Town) 15:32 PM
Road name: Mzansi Super League

More traffic reports
Someone just got R388k richer in the Daily Lotto jackpot draw 2019-11-27 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 