 

WATCH: OR Tambo airport, surrounding areas in the dark after transformer catches alight

2020-01-12 14:36

Canny Maphanga

Videos showed dark billowing smoke emanating from the substation.

Videos showed dark billowing smoke emanating from the substation. (Videos showed dark billowing smoke emanating from the substation. (City of Ekurhuleni, Twitter)

OR Tambo International Airport was briefly in the dark on Sunday after a transformer caught alight at a substation in Kempton Park.

The City of Ekurhuleni shared that the other areas affected by the fire were Isando and Spartan Industrial, Kempton Park CBD, Aston Manor and Bonaero Park. 

Videos showed dark billowing smoke emanating from the substation.

Disgruntled travellers shared their photos on social media of the airport in darkness.

The airport reported just before 14:00 that power had been restored.It is not yet clear whether power has been restored to other affected areas.

"At 09:20am we received a call and a total of eight fire stations responded with 10 fire engines on sight," City of Ekurhuleni's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi told News24 on Sunday.


The fire has since been contained and extinguished with no casualties on sight.

"There were three transformers, two big ones and one smaller one, only the smaller one caught on fire and the rest are still operational," Ntladi added.

Ntladi said it was not yet clear what caused the fire.

"The cause of the fire will only be established once it is safe to investigate," Eskom tweeted on Sunday.

EMS has since left the scene.

