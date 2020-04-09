WATCH | PART 6: Here are some of the antics South Africans have been getting up to in lockdown

South Africa is officially under lockdown and the majority of us are faced with a three-week stretch of time spent at home - be it with family, friends or in solitude. It’s a situation that very few of us have ever faced, and it is certainly the first time that we have faced it together as a country.

While News24 is able to see and cover what is happening to the outside world during the nationwide lockdown, we need your help to show us what is happening inside your living rooms, kitchens and gardens.

We asked our readers to send us their best, funniest and most creative videos of what they are getting up to while they are in lockdown - and they certainly delivered

Congrats to this edition's winner: Ben and Caleb Dryden in PE for their indoors triathlon video. They have won a R500 Takealot voucher! Keep the entries coming.