 

WATCH | PART 9: Here are some of the antics South Africans have been getting up to in lockdown

2020-04-21 08:06

South Africa is officially under lockdown and the majority of us are faced with a three-week stretch of time spent at home - be it with family, friends or in solitude. It’s a situation that very few of us have ever faced, and it is certainly the first time that we have faced it together as a country.

While News24 is able to see and cover what is happening to the outside world during the nationwide lockdown, we need your help to show us what is happening inside your living rooms, kitchens and gardens.

We asked our readers to send us their best, funniest and most creative videos of what they are getting up to while they are in lockdown - and they certainly delivered!

Congrats to this edition's winner: Hemantha Ramden. She has won a R500 Takealot voucher! Keep the entries coming.

Send your videos, photos, stories, tweets and TikToks to us at feedback@news24.com, with the subject line ‘Life under lockdown’, and we’ll pick the best ones to publish.

For each edition, we will pick our favourite, and send you a R500 Takealot voucher as a prize.

Please include your name and location, as well as a bit of context, if you are sending a picture or video.



2020-04-21 07:41

WATCH | Mitchells Plain family uses 3D printers to make free masks for the elderly
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

